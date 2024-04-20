Home - News - QPR v Preston today- where to watch on TV

Queens Park Rangers, facing relegation fears, host Preston North End at Loftus Road this Saturday afternoon, with high hopes for a win to bolster their survival efforts.

Marti Cifuentes has been commendable since taking charge, but QPR remains perilously close to the relegation zone so they really need a result today.

After an impressive run that garnered 17 points from eight games, their form has dipped, earning just one point from the last three matches, which has dragged them back into the relegation battle.

QPR – Preston TV channels & live stream information

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00PM from QPR with live match updates on Sky Sports Newsdesk and the Sky Go app. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

Currently in 19th place, QPR is only three points above the drop zone and faces challenging upcoming matches against Leeds United and Coventry City, both teams fighting for promotion.

Preston sits tenth in the Championship and is virtually out of the playoff race. Though still possible, their playoff hopes require them to win their final three games while needing Norwich to lose all theirs.

Managed by Ryan Lowe, Preston comes off a disheartening defeat to Southampton, where they conceded three goals early and managed only one shot, leading to a demoralizing away loss.

Their form has faltered significantly, with just one win in their last five league matches, indicating a late-season collapse.

