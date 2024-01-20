Home - News - QPR v Millwall – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Saturday’s kick off between QPR and Millwall FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Still searching for their first points since the turn of the year, relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers’ host London rivals Millwall at Loftus Road Stadium in a Saturday afternoon Championship fixture.

It’s been a pretty desperate run of form for the R’s, who are battling for survival at the bottom of the second-tier league table, and have fallen five points off 21st-place Huddersfield Town in the final safety spot after a torrid eight-game winless run across all competitions.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Queens Park Rangers is not televised on Sky Sports Football in the UK today. If you are overseas you may be able to watch via the club’s official TV services. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from QPR’s Loftus Road Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Marti Cifuentes’ men were yet against left with nothing to show for their efforts last Sunday, as they failed to come away with any points despite delivering an improved, solid performance in the 2-1 home defeat to Watford, and will be looking to avoid four defeats in a row at the start of 2024.

Millwall have steered clear of danger in recent weeks thanks to five-game unbeaten streak in the Championship that came to an abrupt end at The Den last weekend, as Joe Edwards’ men fell to a hefty 3-1 defeat to Michael Carrick’s headline-making Middlesbrough side.

After making a genuine playoff push under Gary Rowett last term, the visitors’ main task is avoiding a relegation scrap under Joe Edwards’ stewardship this time around, and the Lions’ are currently 16th in the Championship standings, with a comfortable 10-point cushion over 22nd-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.