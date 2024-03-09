Home - News - QPR v Middlesbrough : Watch live streaming

Where to watch this game between Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough FC, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming information.

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone even further when they welcome Middlesbrough to Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

QPR have seen a remarkable revival under Marti Cifuentes as they bid to stay in the Championship with the business end of the season in full swing.

What TV channel is the game on?

This match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports as there is a blackout restriction. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM from Loftus Road Stadium in QPR.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s live in-play EFL live service will provide live match updates from Loftus Road starting from kick-off time.

Cifuentes arrived at Loftus Road in late October 2023, following Gareth Ainsworth’s sacking, with the club in all sorts of doldrums, picking up only eight points from the first 14 games of the 2023–24 season.

Since then, the R’s have picked up 31 points from 22 matches, and have taken 18 points from the last nine games to emerge as the form team in the bottom-half of the table.

Although their three-game winning streak came to an end in the midweek, QPR came from behind to record a well-deserved 2-2 draw at home to promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion on an emotional night at Loftus Road, where the R’s paid tribute to club great Stan Bowles, who died last month.

Sam Field broke the deadlock, but West Brom quickly turned the game around with two quick-fire goals from Mikey Johnston and Grady Diangana.

Field levelled the scoreline with nine minutes remaining to earn the hosts a draw and take them one point clear of the bottom three.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, produced an impressive come-from-behind victory at the Riverside Stadium to defeat a 10-man Norwich side 3-2 and steer nine points clear of the relegation zone.

