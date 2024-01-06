Home - News - QPR v Bournemouth live streaming – where can I watch the game?

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between QPR and Premier League side AFC Bournemouth including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Premier League Bournemouth head to the Loftus Road for an FA Cup third-round date with Championship strugglers Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Marti Cifuentes got off to a promising start as QPR manager, amassing 12 points in his first seven matches at the helm.

The Hoops have since lost four of their last five games in the Championship, as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City on New Year’s Day.

What TV channel is the game on?

The FA Cup match from QPR is not televised on either BBC Sport or ITV channel in the United Kingdom today. Sky Sports will provide updates through their news desk. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from QPR’s Loftus Road Stadium.

QPR remain in a relegation scrap, currently sitting 23rd in the Championship standings, just three points off the foot of the table and four points from safety.

Although this FA Cup tie against the Cherries’ is something of a free hit for the hosts, they will be desperate to cause an upset to give their home support something to cheer about.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will take a break from league action on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur away from home last time out. However, the morale will remain high in the Cherries’ camp as they enjoyed a strong four-match winning run in the Premier League prior to that.

The Premier League outfit will be expected to pass through this third-round test in the FA Cup to continue their progress under Spanish boss Andoni Iraola.

