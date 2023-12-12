Home - UK - PSV v Arsenal live streaming, tv channel, where to watch Champions League

How to watch the Champions League kick off between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal, including information on the Champions League TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

PSV, in need of a victory to secure their qualification, will confront an Arsenal team anticipated to feature several reserve players.

Previously, the Dutch team faced a challenging 4-0 loss at Arsenal’s home ground. Nevertheless, their performance at home has been outstanding, with an average of 3.17 goals scored per game.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on TnT Sports network in the UK, who have all the broadcast rights to show the Champions League games on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Arsenal’s away games in the Champions League this season have been high-scoring affairs, with both teams finding the net and a minimum of three goals per match.

Manager Arteta is counting on his backup squad to rise to the occasion. The match is likely to be eventful, with opportunities for both sides.

In Eindhoven, with the group’s top two positions already decided, neither team has significant stakes in the upcoming match.

Arsenal comfortable victors?

Champions League Tuesday accumulator: Manchester United to win & under 3.5 goals @ 15/4

Arsenal to win to nil @ 9/2

Union Berlin v Real Madrid – Jude Bellingham to score or assist @ 21/20 Accumulator pays 52/1 – Bet £10 on the 2023/24 Champions League and get £30 in Free Bets* – T&Cs Apply

PSV, with an impressive record of 15 consecutive victories in the Eredivisie, are tipped as marginal favorites to conclude their season on a high note, despite a heavy defeat to Arsenal in their previous encounter.

Arsenal secured a 4-0 win over PSV in their last meeting, thanks to first-half goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus. This performance might encourage some to bet on them at odds of 13/8 for a repeat victory.

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta is anticipated to rest key players for the upcoming match against Brighton at the Emirates but the Gunners should have too much.

Arsenal to win to nil at around 9/2 looks a decent looking price and that’s one we’re backing tonight.