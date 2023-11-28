Home - News - PSG v Newcastle Live Streaming Champions League leg

Group F, often referred to as the group of death, is tightly contested, with just three points separating all teams from first to last.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United are entering this crucial penultimate group match following defeats. With no room for further losses, this sets the stage for an exciting clash in Paris.

Newcastle, currently fourth in Group F, likely needs victories in their last two games to advance, having amassed four points so far.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is broadcast on TnT 1 channel in the UK. You will need a subscription to access the live stream.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 8PM from PSG.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Although Newcastle has shown strength at home, their away victories have been limited to an impressive 8-0 win at Sheffield United and a triumph at Manchester United in the EFL Cup.

Their European travels have yielded mixed results: a commendable 0-0 draw at AC Milan and a disappointing loss in Dortmund.

Their only Champions League triumph was against PSG, who, aside from one game, have won every match in various competitions since that encounter.

PSG’s underwhelming performance in Tyneside, where even the talented Kylian Mbappe struggled, was an anomaly considering their subsequent seven wins in eight games since that defeat in the north east.

In the closely contested Group F, where just three points separate all teams, neither PSG nor Newcastle can afford mistakes. PSG’s coach, Luis Enrique, might find optimism in Newcastle’s weak away record this season.

Newcastle’s injury challenges are more severe than PSG’s, who are missing Keylor Navas, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, Marquinhos, and Warren Zaire-Emery.

PSG has been in formidable scoring form, netting eight goals in their last two games, including a 5-2 victory over Monaco.