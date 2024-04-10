PSG v Barcelona live streaming – where to watch Champions League on TV today

Wednesday night first legs of the Champions League quarter finals continue with PSG taking on Barcelona. Here’s how you can watch PSG Barcelonay online and on TV today.

We’re set for an exciting Champions League quarter-final as FC Barcelona heads to Paris to face PSG.

What time does the PSG vs Barcelona game kick off? The PSG Barcelona match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Where can I watch a live stream? Wednesday's Champions League match will be aired live in the UK on TNT Sports Channel, with the coverage starting from 7pm, leading up to the 8pm kick-off.

After last night’s goal fest will we see more of the same tonight?

What TV channel is the game on?

The PSG vs Barcelona match will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the United Kingdom today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain, in stellar form, enters this stage without a loss since their November defeat by AC Milan (2-1) in the group stage. Dominating Ligue 1 and eyeing an early title clinch, their focus is firmly on securing their first Champions League trophy.

Their journey includes triumphs over Real Sociedad in both legs of the previous round.

FC Barcelona, possibly conceding the La Liga title to Real Madrid, is intent on claiming their sixth Champions League trophy.

Currently on an impressive eleven-game unbeaten streak, including victories against Napoli in the last round, Barca knows a formidable challenge awaits in Paris. PSG’s record of just one home loss across all competitions underscores the task at hand.

With twelve previous encounters between these teams, where ten saw both teams score, memories of their 2017 matchups linger — PSG’s initial 4-0 victory overturned by Barcelona’s remarkable 6-1 comeback.

Anticipation runs high for another thrilling encounter in Paris this evening.

