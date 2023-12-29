Home - News - Preston v Sheffield Wednesday live stream – how to watch the tv channel

Where to watch this Championship kick off between Preston North End and Sheffield Wed from Deepdale, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Preston North End will look to make it back-to-back wins on Friday night when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Deepdale in the Championship.

Preston defied all odds as they edged out high-flying 10-man Leeds United 2-1 at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Liam Millar fired home brilliantly into the top corner to win a dramatic but ill-tempered tussle in the 89th minute, but only after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sent off in the second half for his complete lack of discipline.

Can I watch on TV?

This Friday evening clash from Preston NE is not due to be broadcast on TV unfortunately. Sky Sports Football is going with a different featured game this evening. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

Prior to that, Ryan Lowe’s side had suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Watford and Swansea City, so the Boxing Day result resumed the hosts’ push into playoff places, as they currently sit in ninth-place in the Championship table, one point off sixth-spot.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they fell to a 2-0 loss away to Coventry City on Tuesday as they were once again left to rue their misses.

After a first half that saw Coventry City dominate the proceedings, the Owls grew into the game in the second half but were undone by two superb finishes by Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Danny Rohl’s side have now suffered defeat in three of their past four games, with the exception being a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

With 16 points after 24 rounds, the Owls’ are currently 23rd in the league standings, tied on points with rock-bottom Rotherham United.