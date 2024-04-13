Home - News - Preston v Norwich – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Saturday afternoon kick off between Preston North End and Norwich City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and Championship streaming news.

Norwich City will make the trip to Deepdale to face fellow playoff hopefuls Preston North End on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will cement their top-six spot even further.

This is potentially a season-defining game for North End, who will believe they are still near enough to the top-six to have a chance of playoff promotion following an impressive 4-1 win over Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Preston North End is not televised live in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Preston’s Deepdale Stadium.

Milutin Osmajic was the hero late in the game, bagging a quickfire treble that might save Preston’s season as they sit five points behind their upcoming opponents, Norwich, in the final playoff spot with a game in hand.

The Canaries will be frustrated that their point return in midweek was not better, as they blew a two-goal lead on the road to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

They were on the cusp of snatching all three points and opening up a seven-point buffer in the playoff race heading into the last 15 minutes. However, their collapse at Hillsborough has given the chasing pack a ray of hope.

For a side in pole position to secure a play-off spot, Norwich boast a terrible away record this season, picking up just five wins from their 21 away games.

