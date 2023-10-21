Home - News - Preston v Millwall live streaming – TV Channels list

On Saturday afternoon, Preston North End will go head-to-head with Millwall FC in the EFL Championship match at Deepdale.

After a fortnight dominated by international football, players are returning from their national team duties.

Preston North End, having faced three back-to-back losses in the EFL Championship, is keen to bounce back.

Millwall FC, meanwhile, managed to clinch just a single point against Hull City before players departed for international fixtures.

Where can I watch PNE vs Millwall FC?

You can catch the early fixture on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels in the UK. For those in the United States, ESPN+ and the ESPN App will be broadcasting the game.

You can also go live in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

When is the game on?

The clash is set for 12:30 PM UK time on Saturday, 21st October 2023, at Deepdale Stadium.

Preston North End Recent Form

Preston kicked off the season with a dynamic start but lost momentum leading up to the international break. They faced a tough 4-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion and subsequent losses to Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Indeed, such a sequence of matches is among the most challenging in the Championship.

The break might have arrived just when Ryan Lowe’s team needed it.

Ipswich Town FC (L)

Leicester City FC (L)

West Bromwich Albion (L)

Rotherham United (D)

Birmingham City (W)

Millwall FC Recent performances

This season, Preston has been a formidable team, especially when playing on their home turf. They should have an edge against the inconsistent Millwall team, which has a mixed record of two wins, two draws, and two losses in their recent six matches.