Preston v Millwall live streaming – TV Channels list

On Saturday afternoon, Preston North End will go head-to-head with Millwall FC in the EFL Championship match at Deepdale.

After a fortnight dominated by international football, players are returning from their national team duties.

Preston North End, having faced three back-to-back losses in the EFL Championship, is keen to bounce back.

Millwall FC, meanwhile, managed to clinch just a single point against Hull City before players departed for international fixtures.

Where can I watch PNE vs Millwall FC?

You can catch the early fixture on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels in the UK. For those in the United States, ESPN+ and the ESPN App will be broadcasting the game.

When is the game on?

The clash is set for 12:30 PM UK time on Saturday, 21st October 2023, at Deepdale Stadium.

Preston North End Recent Form

Preston kicked off the season with a dynamic start but lost momentum leading up to the international break. They faced a tough 4-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion and subsequent losses to Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Indeed, such a sequence of matches is among the most challenging in the Championship.

The break might have arrived just when Ryan Lowe’s team needed it.

  • Ipswich Town FC (L)
  • Leicester City FC (L)
  • West Bromwich Albion (L)
  • Rotherham United (D)
  • Birmingham City (W)

Millwall FC Recent performances

This season, Preston has been a formidable team, especially when playing on their home turf. They should have an edge against the inconsistent Millwall team, which has a mixed record of two wins, two draws, and two losses in their recent six matches.

  • Hull City FC (D)
  • Plymouth Argyle (W)
  • Swansea City AFC (L)
  • West Bromwich Albion (D)
  • Rotherham United (W)