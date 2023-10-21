Preston v Millwall live streaming – TV Channels list

On Saturday afternoon, Preston North End will go head-to-head with Millwall FC in the EFL Championship match at Deepdale.
After a fortnight dominated by international football, players are returning from their national team duties.
Preston North End, having faced three back-to-back losses in the EFL Championship, is keen to bounce back.
Millwall FC, meanwhile, managed to clinch just a single point against Hull City before players departed for international fixtures.
Where can I watch PNE vs Millwall FC?
You can catch the early fixture on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels in the UK. For those in the United States, ESPN+ and the ESPN App will be broadcasting the game.
When is the game on?
The clash is set for 12:30 PM UK time on Saturday, 21st October 2023, at Deepdale Stadium.
Preston North End Recent Form
Preston kicked off the season with a dynamic start but lost momentum leading up to the international break. They faced a tough 4-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion and subsequent losses to Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Indeed, such a sequence of matches is among the most challenging in the Championship.
The break might have arrived just when Ryan Lowe’s team needed it.
- Ipswich Town FC (L)
- Leicester City FC (L)
- West Bromwich Albion (L)
- Rotherham United (D)
- Birmingham City (W)
Millwall FC Recent performances
This season, Preston has been a formidable team, especially when playing on their home turf. They should have an edge against the inconsistent Millwall team, which has a mixed record of two wins, two draws, and two losses in their recent six matches.
- Hull City FC (D)
- Plymouth Argyle (W)
- Swansea City AFC (L)
- West Bromwich Albion (D)
- Rotherham United (W)