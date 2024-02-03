Home - News - Preston v Ipswich live streaming on TV

How to get the the Championship kick off between Preston NE and Ipswich Town online, including news on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

Having suffered a remarkable FA Cup upset at home to National League South side Maidstone United, Ipswich Town will be keen to deliver a positive response when they take on Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

Despite their form dropping off lately, the Tractor Boys are enjoying quite a remarkable campaign, especially given this season is their first season back in the second-tier since demotion in 2019.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is televised on Viaplay throughout Europe but not on Sky Sports Football or Main Event in the United Kingdom due to restrictions. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Preston NE’s Deepdale Stadium.

Kieran McKenna’s side currently sit second in the table, but with mounting pressure being put by the chasing pack comprising 22-match unbeaten Southampton, and Leeds United, there are doubts over whether they will be able to stave off the promotion hopefuls and reach the promised land of the English top-flight.

As for Preston, their ta;e of inconsistency has not changed much from prior seasons, as they occupy 12th-place in the standings, with a gap of five points on the playoffs after winning just three of their last 13 games in the Championship (L8), as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Millwall last weekend.

With Ipswich showing they are vulnerable at the moment, the Lilywhites know they have a chance to claw their way back into the playoff contention with a positive result in front of their home supporters here.

