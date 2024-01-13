Home - News - Preston v Bristol City live streaming, where to watch on TV

Where to watch the afternoon Championship game between Preston North End and Bristol City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.



Preston North End and Bristol City lock horns against each other at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon, with both teams separated by just a point in the Championship standings.

Under-pressure Preston boss Ryan Lowe is having a difficult time of things right now, as his side has failed to build on their promising start to the season.

After going unbeaten in their opening eight league matches with six wins and two draws, their form has taken a downslide and Lowe’s side has earned just seven points from their last 10 Championship games with only two wins and a draw.

What TV channel is the game on?

This 3PM Championship kick off is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event or TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom today due to the broadcast restrictions.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from Preston NE’s Deepdale Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The hosts come into this match off a 4-0 setback to Chelsea in the FA Cup, which was their third straight defeat in all competitions.

Despite the apparent drop off in form, the Lilywhites’ are just five points off of the play-offs going into their game with Swansea City on Saturday.

Eleventh-placed Bristol City, meanwhile, held Premier League side West Ham to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium, forcing a home FA Cup third-round replay.

Receiving the plaudits for their resilient performance, the Robins’ have been in fine form under Liam Manning lately, going on a brilliant four-match unbeaten streak with three wins and a draw before their 1-0 home defeat to Millwall in their most recent Championship fixture.

