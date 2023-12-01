Home - News - Preston NE v QPR live streaming

Following two consecutive losses, Preston North End is eager to return to winning ways to prevent a decline in their league standings.

Currently, after eighteen games into the season, they find themselves in 8th place, a shift from their earlier form in the campaign.

Their recent match on Tuesday night was particularly challenging, as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, conceding three goals in the first 37 minutes alone.

For viewers in the UK, the Preston North End vs QPR match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

This loss is part of a trend where North End has faced defeat in six out of their last 10 games.

Preston NE’s Deepdale Stadium.

Queens Park Rangers, their upcoming opponents, are struggling near the bottom of the table after a lackluster start to the season.

QPR’s newly appointed head coach, Marti Cifuentes, celebrated his first win with the team on Tuesday night.

It was an impressive 4-2 victory over Stoke City, a match I had the opportunity to witness from the press box at Loftus Road.

This result marked a significant turnaround for QPR, who are currently third from the bottom. It ended a streak of 12 matches without a win, yet they remain six points away from safety.

Furthermore, this victory broke a club record of 13 consecutive home games without a win in all competitions, a slump that began in March and included 10 losses

Their recent victory against Stoke City was a rare bright spot amidst a string of disappointing performances.

The match details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 1st December 2023

Kick-off time: 8:00 PM UK time

Competition: EFL Championship 2023/24

Venue: Deepdale Stadium



Form Guide: