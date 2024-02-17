Home - News - Preston NE v Blackburn Rovers : Where to watch on TV

Read how to view the Preston NE game with Blackburn Rovers live today.

Preston North End will look to register a fourth straight victory in the Championship when they host Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites’ are enjoying a fine run of form lately and will be keen to do a league double over their Lancashire rivals after edging out 2-1 at Ewood Park in the reverse fixture back in December.

The hosts defeated Middlesbrough 2-1 in their last Championship game, with Liam Millar and Emil Riis Jacobsen finding the back of the net for their side.

TV Channel and streaming information to use

The Preston match is not live unfortunately in the UK but you can get live match updates from Sky Sports News this afternoon.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Preston’s Deepdale Stadium.

The Lancashire club’s third consecutive victory in the league has propelled them to ninth place in the standings.

North End have amassed 48 points from 32 matches, putting them on par with Coventry City, who currently occupy the sixth and last playoff position.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, have had a truly disappointing season, leading to the departure of head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace has taken over as new manager, with the Englishman guiding his new side to a 1-0 defeat against his former employers in their most recent Championship encounter.

The visitors currently sit 16th-place in the second-tier, with 36 points picked up from 31 matches.

Rovers will be trying to pick themselves up and get their season back on track with a morale-boosting victory on Saturday.

