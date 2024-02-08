Premier League Darts live streaming – where to watch night two in Berlin

Home - News - Premier League Darts live streaming – where to watch night two in Berlin

Where to watch night 2 of the Premier League Darts from Berlin, including Luke Littler, Michael Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, including how to watch and view the matches through a live stream online.

Michael Smith, the Week One winner, aims for a second consecutive victory as he competes in Berlin, where he reached the Premier League final a year ago.

Smith will be looking to replicate his Cardiff triumph on Night Two, opens against Welshman Gerwyn Price, whom he defeated in last Thursday’s final, a matchup likely boosting his confidence.

What TV channel is the darts on?

The darts schedule for tonight’s matches are televised on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today. Play is scheduled to begin at 7:10PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen, the reigning champion, begin the night at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, both seeking their initial points of the season.

World champion Luke Humphries and Peter Wright will also clash, each looking for their first win. Meanwhile, Luke Littler faces Rob Cross in another quarter-final match.

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen, with a recent record of nine wins in their last 11 encounters, convincingly defeated Aspinall 11-4 in their last meeting at the World Series Final in September. He’s been performing at a higher level than Aspinall.

Both reached the semi-finals in the previous weekend’s Masters. Aspinall overcame Dirk van Duijvenbode before losing 11-1 to Stephen Bunting. Van Gerwen, too, fell to Bunting in the final, marking his third final in four events this year.

Van Gerwen was narrowly beaten by Smith in the Premier League opener, and with Aspinall’s lower average against Price, Van Gerwen is favored to win comfortably.

Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price

Smith and Price face off again, just a week after their Week One final in Cardiff, where Smith won 6-2. Both showcased strong performances to reach the final, with Price defeating Aspinall and Cross, and Smith showing resilience against Van Gerwen and Littler.

Despite being the underdog, Smith’s consistency and recent success in Cardiff make him a strong contender.

Luke Littler vs Rob Cross

Littler, well-rested, is expected to have an edge over Cross, replicating his performance from their World Championship semi-final where he won 6-2.

Both reached the Cardiff semi-finals, with Cross defeating Peter Wright and Littler overcoming Luke Humphries. Littler’s superior performance suggests he could dominate this match, especially in scoring 180s.

Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright

This matchup pits the current world No.1 against a recent former world No.1, but it appears to be uneven. Humphries, despite recent setbacks, is playing significantly better than Wright.

Wright, facing criticism about his Premier League inclusion, has a point to prove. Though the odds are favorable, his current form makes him a less reliable bet against Humphries.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.