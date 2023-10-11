Home - News - Portugal v Slovakia live streaming

Portugal, currently at the top of Group J with an impressive 24 points, will welcome Slovakia for the seventh round at Estádio do Dragãon in the European qualifiers.

‘A Seleção das Quinas’ has shown an impeccable performance, winning all their qualifying matches so far.

In their recent match, Portugal dominated Luxembourg with a 9-0 victory. Scorers included Goncalo Inacio, Diogo Jota, and Goncalo Ramos with a double each, complemented by goals from Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix.

Slovakia, currently second in the group, will be keen to defend their spot as Luxembourg looks to catch up.

Portugal live stream TV channel news

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the match will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1. Those interested in streaming can tune into the RTE Player or go live in play with Bet365.

Portugal live stream match information

Date: Friday, 13th October 2023

Kick-off: 7:45 PM (UK Time)

Tournament: European Football Championship qualifiers 2024

UK: Viaplay Sports Online

USA: fuboTV and Fox Sports Network

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

South Africa: SuperSport Football

India: Sony LIV



Portugal’s Men’s Football National Team form

Wins against: Luxembourg, Slovakia, Iceland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Luxembourg.

Slovakia’s Men’s Football National Team form

Victories against Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Bosnia & Herzegovina, with a loss to Portugal in between.