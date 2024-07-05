Home - News - Portugal v France : How to watch on TV, live stream

Didier Deschamps’ team entered the tournament as the second favorites but have underperformed so far.

They began with a narrow 1-0 win over Austria, thanks to an own goal by Maximilian Wöber.

This was followed by a dull 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, and a 1-1 draw with Poland, where penalties from Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski accounted for the goals.

With two draws and a win, France managed to qualify but faced a tough match against Belgium. It was a slow and lethargic encounter, with France struggling to penetrate Belgium’s solid defense until an 85th-minute own goal by Jan Vertonghen secured the win.

How to watch on a TV Channel

The Euro 2024 game between Portugal and France is scheduled to take place on Friday 5th July, kicking off at 8:00 PM UK time.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast starting at 8:00 PM ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

As a result, no French player has scored from open play in this tournament, a concern that Les Bleus must address if they hope to progress against a strong Portugal side. However, France can take some comfort in their solid defense, having conceded just 0.45 xG per game from open play.

Portugal topped their group with 2-1 and 3-0 victories over the Czech Republic and Turkey, respectively. This allowed Roberto Martinez to rotate his squad against Georgia, resting most players except for Diogo Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo in a 2-0 defeat.

Portugal then faced a resilient Slovenian team that had drawn all three of their group matches. Portugal struggled to break down Matjaz Kek’s side, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing a late penalty, leading to a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Bruno Fernandes has been playing a more defensive role for Portugal. The Manchester United star has committed a foul in each of his three starts and will face a tough challenge against a French team brimming with talent.