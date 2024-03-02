Home - News - Portsmouth v Oxford : TV Channel, live streaming on tv

Where to watch this League One game between Portsmouth and Oxford United, including information on the kick off time, TV channel live broadcast schedule and stream news.

Portsmouth will look to keep their seven-game unbeaten run intact when they play host to Oxford United at Fratton Park in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Pompey experienced a little setback in their promotion quest last time out, playing out a 0-0 share of spoils against Charlton Athletic.

That result ended their four-game winning streak, but they still increased their advantage at the summit of the third-tier table to seven points after fellow promotion contenders Derby County and Bolton Wanderers went down to surprise defeats over the weekend.

What TV channel is the game on

This match won’t be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcasting restrictions. Live updates are available on Portsmouth and Oxford Utd’s social media channels and the Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The kickoff is at 3:00 PM at Fratton Park Stadium in Portsmouth.

For live updates from the stadium starting from kick off, you can also use Bet365’s live in-play service.

While the hosts are currently riding on a fine eight-game unbeaten run with six wins in it, Oxford have struggled to get over the line with maximum points in recent times, winning only one of their past nine matches.

They sit just outside the playoffs in seventh place, two behind sixth-placed Stevenage, who have played a game less.

Des Buckingham’s side endured a frustrating outing last time out, as they yet again squandered a slender lead to lose 2-1 to playoff rivals Leyton Orient.

Tyler Goodrham’s 20th-minute opening goal was cancelled out by Ollie O’Neill’s strike early in the second half, before George Moncur netted the winner to deny Oxford a sixth draw in the last seven games.

