Portsmouth v Luton Town streaming – watch live on tv

Portsmouth will aim to pull off another surprise result against a promotion contender when they face Luton at Fratton Park in the Championship on Saturday.

John Mousinho’s side defied expectations in their league opener against Leeds United, battling to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Elland Road, despite being the underdogs.

Luton, meanwhile, suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Burnley on Monday. However, they will likely see this match as an opportunity to bounce back against their newly-promoted opponents.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on the new Sky Sports Football channel as 12:30PM as well as through the official club websites.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live football in play service from the kick off time.

Portsmouth has struggled in recent home games, losing their last two competitive fixtures at Fratton Park. However, they have been prolific in front of their supporters, scoring two or more goals in eight of their last 10 home matches.

Luton has not won any of their last four matches, including their final three preseason friendlies, and have conceded 12 goals during that period under manager Rob Edwards.

Last season, Luton had the worst defensive record on the road in the Premier League, conceding a staggering 48 goals away from home.

Portsmouth could have easily found themselves trailing 3-0 within the first 10 minutes against Leeds, but they rallied and took their chances well. Returning to their home ground is likely to boost their confidence, especially after seeing Luton’s recent struggles.

Although Pompey will be encouraged by Luton’s 4-1 defeat to Burnley, it’s worth noting that the Hatters have a stronger squad overall. Luton’s loss might serve as a much-needed wake-up call, and they could respond positively in their second game of the season.

Luton didn’t have a midweek EFL Cup fixture, so they come into this match fresh and ready, which could see them making their mark on the scoresheet as well.

Given Portsmouth’s attacking prowess at home, this game is difficult to predict in terms of the outcome, but it seems likely that goals will be aplenty on the south coast.