Portsmouth v Leyton Orient live streaming on TV – where to watch online

Where to watch this afternoon League One kick off between Portsmouth FC and Leyton Orient, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Top of the League One table Portsmouth aims to recover from their recent loss as they host Leyton Orient at Fratton Park this Saturday.

Leyton Orient, on the other hand, is looking to extend their recent streak of good performances, having secured seven points from their last three games.

Despite leading League One, Portsmouth’s campaign for promotion has hit a snag, with only one win in their last five league games.

What TV channel is the game on?

This League One afternoon match is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sport Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to the UK broadcast restrictions.

If you are based overseas you may be able two watch through the official Portsmouth or Leyton Orient websites which offer a TV service. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from Portsmouth’s Fratton Park Stadium.

Pompey seemed to be regaining their form with a close 2-1 win against Stevenage in their latest home match, breaking a three-game streak without a league win.

Yet, their last outing at Cheltenham Town ended in frustration. Portsmouth squandered a lead and suffered a 2-1 defeat against the struggling West Country side.

As the current league frontrunners, Portsmouth holds a narrow two-point lead over Bolton Wanderers, who have two games in hand. They also have a four-point advantage over teams outside the automatic promotion spots.

Heading into this weekend’s match, Portsmouth will be encouraged by their previous successes against Leyton Orient this season. They’ve already secured a 4-0 win in the earlier league encounter and a tight 2-1 victory in the EFL Trophy match in November.

While Portsmouth played last weekend, Leyton Orient’s last match was a win against Cambridge United on New Year’s Day.

