Porto v Barcelona live stream on tv (how to watch)

Porto kicked off their UCL journey with a convincing 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, marking a strong start for the Dragons.

The Portuguese side faced a slight setback over the weekend, succumbing to a close defeat against arch-rivals Benfica.

They’ll now need to be on guard against Barcelona, who notched a significant win against the Belgian outfit, Royal Antwerp, in their recent encounter.

Xavi Hernandez’s squad is set to visit Portugal, looking to continue their positive momentum from the season’s onset. The Blaugrana, flourishing in the Spanish La Liga, aim to mirror that success in the Champions League.

Is there live streaming?

Fans in the UK can catch the action on Discovery+ and TNT Sports 6. In the US, the game will be available on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

You can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Global broadcast details:

South Africa: SuperSport Variety

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

Australia: Stan Sport

Canada: DAZN

What time does Porto vs Barcelona kick off?

Date: Wednesday 4th October 2023

Kick-off: 8:00 PM UK time

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Venue: Estádio do Dragão

FC Porto Form guide:

SL Benfica (L), Gil Vincente (W), Shakhtar Donetsk (W), Estrela (W), Arouca (D).

FC Barcelona Form

Sevilla CF (W), Mallorca (D), RC Celta de Vigo (W), Royal Antwerp FC (W), Real Betis (W).

Prediction

Following consecutive exits in the group stages, Barcelona is eager to progress deeper into the Champions League this time around. Their European campaign commenced on a high note, as they decimated Royal Antwerp 5-0 at Camp Nou.

Facing Porto will present a stiffer challenge, but with Xavi Hernandez at the helm, Barcelona’s blend of grit and skill should shine through. It seems likely that the Blaugrana will clinch their second consecutive win this Wednesday.