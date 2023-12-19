Home - News - Port Vale v Middlesbrough live streaming EFL Carabao Cup

Where to watch the Carabao Cup game kick off between Port Vale and Middlesbrough FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and stream information.

With a trip to Wembley in the offing, both Port Vale and Middlesbrough will look to give their all to secure a semi-final spot in the EFL Cup when they lock horns at Vale Park on Tuesday evening.

League One side Port Vale, who are set to play their first-ever game in the quarter-finals of the competition, are 15th in the third tier and will have been boosted by Ethan Chislett’s superb hat-trick, giving them a 3-2 victory over Wigan on Saturday that ended a run of five home matches without a victory.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live on Sky Sports tonight as the network is going with the Chelsea game. You can take a look on the red button on your remote for further information. Kick off time is 19:34PM.

Vale have not beaten a team from the top two divisions en route to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals against Championship outfit Middlesbrough, who also picked up a much needed three points in South Wales last time out.

Boro in confidence

Michael Carrick and co. had lost three straight Championship games before a 2-1 away win over managerless Swansea City.

Much was expected of Boro after they reached the playoffs last season, but they currently find themselves 13th in a hotly contested Championship table, and the visitors’ will be hopeful of progressing to the semi-finals against third-tier opposition here.