Poland v Turkey on TV – live streaming options for online viewing

In the buildup to the European Championship, Warsaw will host a friendly soccer match where the Polish national team will compete against Turkey.

Poland did not directly qualify for the European Championship, finishing behind Albania and the Czech Republic.

They ended third in their group and advanced to the playoffs, where they defeated Estonia 5-1 in the initial match.

Where to watch Poland v Turkey TV channels & live streams

Viewers can watch the match live on tv using the Viaplay sports network in Europe. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

Poland subsequently won a challenging game against a tenacious Welsh side, securing their championship berth through a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.

Poland’s preparation for the Euros included a 3-1 victory over Ukraine at home.

Turkey excelled in the qualifying stages, topping their group.

They narrowly surpassed Croatia by one point and were five points ahead of Wales. Throughout eight qualifying games, Turkey won five and lost just one.

During the spring, Turkey engaged in friendly matches against Hungary and Austria, where they struggled to display their best form. Under the guidance of Vincenzo Montella, they lost 0-1 to Hungary and were heavily defeated 1-6 by Austria.

Recently, Turkey held Italy to a 0-0 draw in an away match.