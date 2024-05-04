Home - News - Plymouth vs Hull – tv channel, live streaming

This match is a vital one for both sides as it could result in relegation for Plymouth Argyle, or a place in the play-offs for Hull.

The home team are only a single point above Birmingham with the relegation line between them, and with Birmingham against Norwich a difficult match to predict.

The Pilgrims need to pull out all the stops and score at least a point to keep them above that line.

Where can I watch on tv?

The match is not live on tv in the UK unfortunately as Sky Sports are going with the Leeds and Ipswich games on Main Event channel today. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Home Park in Plymouth.

With their last two games being defeats and patchy form throughout it is going to be a tall order against a determined and feisty Hull team.

What time does the match kick off?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 on Sat 4 May. Coverage and live updates from Home Park in Plymouth will commence from the start of the game.

Hull’s last defeat was 7 games ago, and an outing against Ipswich last time out saw them rally to a worthy 3-3 draw, and they are within two points of West Brom who are the fourth team in the play-off one right now.

West Brom play 10th place Preston at home and need just a draw to make sure they keep Hull behind, but it’s difficult to write off the northern team easily.

Both of these sides have plenty to play for and we reckon a tough match is in prospect.

Our Tip – Plymouth 2, Hull 2