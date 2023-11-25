Home - News - Plymouth v Sunderland live streaming from Home Park

Sunderland make the long trip own to the south coast as they take on Plymouth Argyle in this Saturday afternoon kick off from the EFL.

Plymouth Argyle finds themselves in 19th place, having secured only one win in their last eight games.

Recently, the club revealed a loss of £3.4 million during their previous League One campaign, despite clinching the title. This financial result includes a significant increase in wages, nearly £3 million, over the same 12-month period.

What TV Channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon fixture clash is not broadcast in the UK due to the 3PM kick off blackout. The kick off time is at 3PM from Plymouth’s Home Park Stadium.

Plymouth has a five-year strategic plan focused on competing in the higher echelons of the Championship and ultimately aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

Facing Plymouth is Sunderland, currently in sixth place. The Black Cats, who are set to make a lengthy 400-mile journey to Devon, have been in good form with two wins in their last three matches, all of which they remained unbeaten.

Sunderland enters this match with momentum, their strong performance positioning them solidly in the play-off contention. This form makes them the favored team to clinch a victory at Home Park this weekend.

Yet, Plymouth has the potential to deliver an unexpected result, especially on their home turf in front of their own fans.

Their attacking prowess could pose a significant challenge to Sunderland’s defense.

With the support of their home crowd, Plymouth Argyle could leverage this advantage to secure an impressive win at a decent price.