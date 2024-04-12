Home - News - Plymouth v Leicester : where to watch on TV

Is there live streaming of the match between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City? I bring you the latest information and TV listings.

Leicester City will look to return to the win column and cement their place at the top of the Championship when they head to Home Park to take on relegation strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Friday night.

My initial thought is that that this could be another potential banana skin for Leicester.

The Foxes currently lead the way in the second tier and also boast a game in hand over their closest title rivals, but their inconsistencies in 2024 are concerning.

Enzo Maresca’s side have struggled to churn out goals and wins, as a Ryan Longman goal slumped them to their latest slip-up against Millwall last time out.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is scheduled for live broadcast on Sky Sports Football in the UK this evening. You can also get live updates on social media channels.

Kick off time for this is at 8:00PM from Home Park in Plymouth. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The visitors’ blushes were saved, as both Leeds United and Ipswich Town failed to pounce and were only able to manage goalless draws. With only a few games left, the Foxes remain in control of their own fate.

Their upcoming challenge is not as simple as it may seem at first glance of the Championship table.

Plymouth are fighting tooth and nail to secure survival at the other end of the table, currently sitting just two points off the dreaded bottom three.

In midweek, Plymouth rallied from behind to draw with fellow strugglers QPR thanks to a late Albert Adomah own goal.

Neil Dewsnip has led an instant turnaround in results since taking over from Ian Foster on an interim charge, as they also clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over rock-bottom Rotherham United prior to the QPR result.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.