Plymouth v Leeds Utd live streaming – where to watch

Where to watch the FA Cup match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United, including news on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

One of three all-Championship FA Cup fourth-round replays scheduled for midweek sees Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United renew hostilities at the Home Park on Tuesday night.

Plymouth left it late to hold their upcoming hosts to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last time out in the FA Cup. Jaidon Anthony’s 31st-minute strike put the Whites’ ahead, but Adam Randell levelled the scoreline in the 73rd minute to force a replay.

There’s no side in better form in the Championship at the moment than Daniel Farke’s Leeds United as they climbed to third with a 1-0 win over Bristol City at the weekend, which was their fifth straight victory.

What tv channel is the Leeds game on?

The match is televised live on BBC One in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Plymouth’s Home Park Stadium.

The Lilywhites have been practically unstoppable lately and should have the upper hand over Plymouth, who are enduring mid-table obscurity in the second-tier this term, as they currently sit in 15th place with 36 points after 29 games.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds Utd FA Cup

The Pilgrims sit eight points ahead of Marti Cifuentes’s QPR in the highest of the relegation places, yet a sizeable nine points behind sixth-placed Coventry City.

That being said, they are a different beast altogether at home, and remain unbeaten on their home soil since early October.

What’s more, Plymouth have remarkably netted at least three goals in each of their past five games at Home Park, so this is far from a cakewalk for Leeds.

