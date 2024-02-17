Home - News - Plymouth v Leeds Utd : Live Stream, TV Channel and where to watch

How to watch the Plymouth Argyle match against Leeds Utd this lunchtime.

The battle for automatic promotion in the Championship is set up to be one of the most exciting in recent years, and Leeds can ill afford a defeat when they travel to Home Park to face Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds continued their superb league form in 2024 last time out, as they swept aside Swansea City 4-0 away from home to secure a seventh-straight victory.

Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe, and Wilfried Gnonto put the Peacocks’ in the box seat by halftime.

Gnonto added a fourth goal after the break to complete the four-goal haul.

TV Channel and streaming details

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football Channel and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom this lunchtime and is available to watch on the Sky Go application on mobile phones in addition. Kick off time for the game is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Plymouth’s Home Park Hawthorns Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Southampton’s shock defeat to Bristol City on the same day means Daniel Farke’s side now hold second spot in the league, although both the Saints and fourth-placed Ipswich Town have played one game less than the Whites.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, are coming into this weekend’s clash looking to return to winning ways.

They were on course to bounce back from the Sunderland loss with a victory over struggling Coventry City on Tuesday night, but a last-gasp Liam Kitching goal forced them to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Still, the Pilgrims can hold their head up high this season as they have been the league’s most entertaining team, and Ian Foster’s side look in a strong position to retain their Championship status, currently sitting in 15th place in the table and eight points clear of the drop.

Other resources: Read Radio Times Plymouth Leeds preview.



*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.