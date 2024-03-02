Home - News - Plymouth v Ipswich Town : watch live with a stream on tv

Where to watch this Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town Championship match on TV in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV channel live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Ipswich Town will look to make it five victories on the bounce in the Championship when they make the trip to take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Pilgrims will enter this weekend’s encounter aiming to build on their surprise 2-0 defeat over Middlesbrough last time out, with Matthew Sorinola and Ryan Hardie’s first-half strikes to earn their side well-deserved three points on the road.

What TV channel is the game on

This game won’t be aired live in the UK because of broadcasting restrictions. You do have the option to follow live updates on social media and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match starts at 3:00 PM at the Home Park Stadium in Plymouth.

You can also track live updates from the stadium right from the kick-off through Bet365’s live in-play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and ha

The result also snapped the hosts’ four-game winless streak in the Championship, as they sit 15th in the standings and will be looking to expand their five-point lead over the drop zone.

Ipswich Town, who won the reverse fixture against last season’s League One promotion rivals Plymouth 3-2 at Portman Road in October, are back to their best. After a rough patch, the Tractor Boys are back on track, with a four-game league winning streak.

Kieran McKenna and co. look unstoppable right now and have jumped back in the heated race for automatic promotion as a result.

With 12 games remaining in the season, the Tractor Boys sit third in the second tier, level on points with second-place Leeds United and six points behind leaders Leicester City.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.