Plymouth Argyle v Luton Town : TV Channel, How to Watch

Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town kick off round seven of the EFL Championship at Home Park this Friday.

The two teams enter the match with contrasting recent results. Luton Town secured a narrow home win over Sheffield Wednesday, while Plymouth were brought back to reality with a 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last weekend.

This loss followed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sunderland, where Joe Edwards scored the decisive goal in stoppage time, earning Wayne Rooney’s side their first league win of the season.

Live Stream Information

The match will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Football Channel in the United Kingdom, with a paid subscription required to access the game from the kick off time.

Plymouth have managed just five points from their first six games, leaving them 20th in the table, two points and five places behind their visitors. Luton, on the other hand, have found form with back-to-back wins for the first time this season, following up their 1-0 win over Millwall at the Den with a 2-1 triumph against a 10-man Sheffield Wednesday.

Plymouth Argyle vs Luton Town: Head-to-Head and Key Stats

Plymouth lead the overall series 30-25 across their 78 meetings.

Luton are unbeaten in their last five encounters with Rooney’s men, securing three wins and two draws since losing 2-1 in October 2015.

Plymouth have lost just one of their last seven competitive home games, winning four, since April.

Luton have struggled on the road, winning only one of their last 13 competitive away games, losing nine, since February.

While Luton seem to have found their rhythm in recent weeks, Plymouth have struggled for consistency. With Luton riding a wave of confidence, they are likely to edge out a narrow victory on Friday.