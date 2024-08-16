Home - News - Plymouth Argyle v Hull City live streaming – where to watch

Plymouth and Hull City will both be eager to secure their first Championship victories of the season when they clash at Home Park on Saturday.

Plymouth have garnered significant attention this season following the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager.

The Pilgrims had a rough start, suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend. They did manage to bounce back midweek, securing a 3-0 win over League Two Cheltenham in the EFL Cup, a competition from which Hull were eliminated after a 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Is the match on TV today?

The match will be broadcast with Sky Sports News updates at 3:00PM as well as live commentary through the official club websites.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live football in play service from the kick off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

This defeat followed a 1-1 home draw with Bristol City in the league.

Plymouth have been strong at Home Park recently, winning three consecutive competitive home matches. These victories included triumphs over Leicester and Hull at the end of last season, as well as their midweek cup win against Cheltenham.

The 1-0 victory over Hull on the final day of last season was crucial, as it ensured Plymouth’s Championship survival while simultaneously dashing Hull’s hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Hull are struggling to find form. Including preseason, they have gone 10 matches without a win and are yet to secure a victory under their new head coach, Walter, who replaced Liam Rosenior over the summer.

Despite Hull’s strong away record last season. Walter’s side is still seeking its first win under his leadership.

Plymouth’s heavy defeat against Sheffield Wednesday raised early concerns, but their midweek cup victory provided some relief for Rooney.

The former England captain is still settling in at Home Park, and much remains to be seen regarding his impact on the team.

Hull’s new boss Walter is still getting to know his squad and remains active in the transfer market, making it difficult to gauge what to expect from his side at this stage.

Given Hull’s ongoing adjustment period under Walter and Plymouth’s solid home form where they secured 35 of their 51 points last season.