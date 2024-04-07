Home - Interviews - Peterborough vs Wycombe on TV – where to watch EFL Trophy Final today

Is there live streaming of the EFL Trophy Final game today? I give you the latest information and TV listings.

Winners of the competition once previously in 2014, Peterborough United will lock horns against fellow League One side and first-time finalists Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Peterborough head into this contest in fourth place in the third tier, almost certain of a League One play-off spot in what appears to be a minimum requirement for Posh, while the Wanderers are floundering down in 13th, 23 points behind in mid-table.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The EFL Final match is televised on Sky Sports Football (Channel 403) or Viaplay today. Kick off time for the game is 16:30PM.

I also recommend using Bet365’s live in play service from Wembley Stadium from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

But that all goes into the bin heading into this winner-takes-all silverware finale, with all on the line in the 90 minutes, extra time, or penalties if necessary.

Although Peterborough are considered favourites among the bookies owing to the discrepancy in league position, Wycombe have been somewhat of a Bogey team and hold the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head meetings between the two, going unbeaten in the last five matchups.

The Chairboys destroyed the Posh 5-2 only a few weeks ago, played out a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, and also completed a league double against them last season.

Wycombe are in excellent form, with eight victories in their last 14. This final is essentially the culmination of their season.

They will leave no stone unturned in this one, with no worries about the remainder of the campaign. Yet, there’s a lingering worry for Posh, a nagging sense that their primary target of the season is promotion to the Championship.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.