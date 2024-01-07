Home - News - Peterborough v Leeds live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch this Sunday’s FA Cup kick off between Peterborough and Leeds Utd, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Peterborough United is gearing up to potentially surprise a Leeds United team that has been experiencing a dip in form, as they prepare for their FA Cup showdown on Sunday.

Premier League Leeds United is focused on securing a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup, setting their sights on a victory at London Road against Peterborough United this afternoon.

Under the management of Daniel Farke, Leeds has had an inconsistent season, often undermining their own efforts.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Peterborough is not televised on either BBC Sport, ITV1 or Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 2:00PM from London Road.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Peterborough’s London Road Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Lilywhites recent 3-0 victory over Birmingham City ended a two-game losing streak, igniting hopes of a decent cup run this year.

Peterborough has been in impressive form, staying unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions.

The Posh enter this game on the back of a win against Derby County and are looking to leverage a potential victory over Leeds to bolster their campaign for promotion to the EFL Championship, with Portsmouth in their sights.

This match marks the first FA Cup encounter between the two teams since their third-round match in 1986, which Peterborough won.

Although Leeds boasts a stronger squad and enters as the favorite, the unique charm of the FA Cup often renders team reputations irrelevant in these one-off matches.

This one should be a decent encounter.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.