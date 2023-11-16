Home - News - Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer released

Disney+ has just unveiled the official trailer for its new Original series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

In the days leading up to this release, the show’s official social media accounts (@PercySeries) have been dropping hints and easter eggs, fueling excitement and speculation among the fanbase.

The series features Percy (played by Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) embarking on a thrilling quest to restore balance at Mount Olympus and save the world.

This much-anticipated series consists of eight episodes, kicking off with a two-episode premiere on December 20 on Disney+, and then continuing with weekly episode releases.

Developed by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” boasts an impressive production team.

Steinberg and Dan Shotz are executive producers, along with Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Bert Salke of The Gotham Group, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

