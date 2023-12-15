Home - News - PDC Darts World Championship live streaming on TV – schedule of play

Where to watch the World Championship Darts from Ally Pally, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

The 2024 Professional Darts Corporation World Championship is just around the corner, generating excitement among darts enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

The event, known for its vibrant atmosphere, will take place at Alexandra Palace, starting this Friday and concluding on January 3. It’s the pinnacle of the darts season.

This year’s championship is touted as one of the most competitive in recent memory. Will Michael Smith defend his title from last year?

What TV channel is the game on?

The PDC Darts is live streaming on the Sky Sports Darts channel with the first games due for broadcast tonight at 7.15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Darts live service from Alexandra Palace.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Despite being the current World Number 1, Smith is surprisingly only the fifth favorite for the title this year. His performance, in terms of averages and scoring, has shown more variability than usual lately.

World Darts order of play Friday

Time Match 19:15 Kevin Doets vs Stowe Buntz 20:15 Cameron Menzies vs Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 21:15 Simon Whitlock vs Paolo Nebrida

It seems as though his motivation may have dipped somewhat after achieving a victory at Alexandra Palace in January. This year, there appears to be a sense among competitors of a stronger desire and hunger to win.

Luke Humphries, after a phenomenal season with victories at the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam, and Players Championships, clinch his first World Championship? Michael Van Gerwen is also a strong contender, eyeing his fourth title.

Darts World Championship

Other notable players include Gerwyn Price, who faces the challenge of both his opponents and the crowd. There’s also Gary Anderson, a formidable player in floor events in 2023, whose victory would be a sight to behold.

Nathan Aspinall, the World Matchplay winner, is known for his prowess in major events, despite a less stellar second half of the season. Stephen Bunting and Rob Cross, both brimming with confidence and peaking at the right time, are also in the mix.

Notably, Cross has previously triumphed on this grand stage.