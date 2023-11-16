Home - News - Paul Hollywood & England stars bake off during England v Malta match

Celebrity chef and TV judge Paul Hollywood took a break from his usual baking show duties to visit England’s football training camp at St George’s Park.

There, he challenged four national team players – Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, and Trent Alexander-Arnold – to a unique baking contest in a temporary set-up resembling the famous baking show tent.

The players, all selected for the upcoming UEFA EURO qualifier match against Malta, were tasked with creating a gingerbread man, styled after their favorite England footballer, in just 35 minutes.

Each player chose a different football legend to inspire their gingerbread creation: Declan Rice selected John Terry, Trent Alexander-Arnold chose Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson went with Paul Gascoigne, and Kieran Trippier picked Wayne Rooney.

Despite Hollywood being a known Liverpool fan, the tension of favoritism was in the air, particularly with Alexander-Arnold’s participation. Hollywood humorously remarked, “If you play for Liverpool, you should probably win,” adding to the competitive atmosphere.

The players, while not experienced bakers, showed their competitive nature and humorous sides during the challenge. Henderson was even seen trying to sneak some of Alexander-Arnold’s flour, adding a playful twist to the event.

The results were mixed, with some gingerbread creations faring better than others. Hollywood provided his expert critique, noting the quality of the baking and the decorative efforts.

This special baking challenge, full of playful banter and competitive spirit, will be aired on Channel 4 during the live broadcast of the England vs. Malta match, providing viewers with a unique and entertaining glimpse into the players’ off-field talents.