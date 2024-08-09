Home - News - Oxford Utd v Norwich City live streaming : how to watch on TV

In the Championship’s opening round this Saturday, Oxford United will welcome Norwich City at the Kassam Stadium in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Oxford will be hoping to get their new Championship campaign off to a decent start, while Norwich City will begin life under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, who was brought in during the summer following the dismissal of David Wagner.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on the new Sky Sports Football channel as 12:30PM as well as through the official club websites.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live football in play service from the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United

Last season, Oxford has a competed in League One, securing a playoff berth by finishing in fifth place with 77 points, trailing the league champions Portsmouth by 20 points.

In the playoff semifinals, Oxford defeated Peterborough United with a 1-0 home victory and a 1-1 draw away. They clinched promotion to the Championship by beating Bolton 2-0 at Wembley, highlighted by a double from 29-year-old Geoff Murphy.

In preparation for their Championship debut, Oxford played seven friendlies, showing mixed results but highlighted by a notable 2-0 victory over Southampton.

Norwich City

The Canaries ended the previous Championship season in sixth place, accumulating 73 points, 24 points behind Leicester but which was enough to reach the playoffs.

David Wagner’s side were dumped out of the playoffs. In their playoff semifinal against Leeds, Norwich secured a 0-0 draw at home but were overwhelmed 0-4 in the return leg.

That spelt the end of David Wagner, with Johannes Hoff Thorup brought in as manager of the East Anglian club.

Over the summer, Norwich’s friendlies included a win against Northampton but losses against Brugge, Magdeburg, and St. Pauli.

This matchup at the Kassam Stadium is set to be a compelling contest as newly-promoted Oxford United tests the quality of their squad against a seasoned Championship campaigners side like Norwich.