Oxford Utd v Burnley Live, is the game on TV?

Newly promoted Oxford United will look to maintain their strong home form when they take on high-flying Burnley in Saturday’s Championship encounter.

Des Buckingham’s team has impressed at the Kassam Stadium this season, securing home victories over Norwich City, Preston North End, and Stoke City.

However, they face a stern challenge against a Burnley side that has amassed 13 points from their first six games since returning to the Championship.

Can I watch an Oxford United vs Burnley live stream?

This fixture will not be shown live on Sky Sports as part of their Championship coverage for this round.

Kick-off Time, Date, and Venue

The match will take place at the Kassam Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 BST on Saturday, 28th September 2024.

Key Stats and Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since April 2000, when Burnley claimed a 2-1 victory. Oxford will be aiming to extend their impressive home run, while Burnley are targeting a third consecutive league win after edging out Leeds United 1-0 and securing a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Portsmouth.

Head-to-Head Breakdown:

Oxford United wins : 5

: 5 Draws : 7

: 7 Burnley wins: 5

This matchup promises to be a compelling test of Oxford’s home form against a Burnley side in fine fettle.