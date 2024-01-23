Home - News - Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz live streaming Australian Open tennis

Where to watch the first quarter final of the Australian Open between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news from Melbourne.

For UK viewers, the quarter-finals of the men’s Australian Open get underway in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as world number one and ten-time winner of this prestigious competition takes on USA’s Taylor Fritz.

Despite now being 36-years-old, Djokovic, who has won four of the last five renewals of the Australian Open, remains the one to beat.

He made light work of beating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the previous round, dropping just three games as he secured a straightforward three-set victory.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Australian Open quarter final match is televised live on Eurosport throughout Europe. Play is scheduled to begin at 3:30AM in the United Kingdom.

Taylor Fritz has also impressed down under, and in beating world number seven Tsitsipas last time out, he proved that he has the quality to go deep at the big tournaments. Unfortunately for him, he now needs to raise his game again.

On current form, you’d fancy Fritz to get competitive here, but his record against the Serb is very poor indeed, even in recent times. Djokovic beat Fritz in straight sets when the pair met at the US Open back in September, winning 6-1, 6-4 and 6-4.

However, Fritz’s best ever effort against the 24-time Grand Slam champion came at the Australian Open back in 2021, while Djokovic has dropped a couple of sets at this tournament so far, winning 3-1 against both Prizmic and Popyrin.

Maybe the world number 12 can push the man that tops the rankings a little more than he did a few months ago.

From a betting point of view, at odds of 9/4, taking a 3-1 victory for the Serbian master of the court seems like the best option.



