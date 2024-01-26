Home - News - Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream – where to watch

In the early hours of Friday morning, for those watching in the UK, the men’s Australian Open semi-finals will get underway, as in somewhat predictable fashion, Novak Djokovic is just one game away from yet another final in Melbourne.

Standing in his way is Jannik Sinner, who is a player in hot form right now, but can the young Italian get past a player that has absolutely dominated this tournament for years?

Djokovic, as the elder statesman among the current tennis elite, is no stranger to facing top-tier players who are considerably younger than him, and he generally has what it takes to see off youthful exuberance.

Despite dropping a set to Taylor Fritz in the last round, Djokovic got the job done in relatively simple fashion. If the early odds here are anything to go by, then this could be something similar.

How to get the Djokovic v Sinner match

This Australian Open Semi Final game is televised on the Europsport channel in the United Kingdom. Play is set to begin 3:30AM early Friday morning.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live TV service from Rod Laver Stadium.

There probably won’t be too many people betting against the world number one here, but if there’s anybody who can beat Novak right now, then it might just be Jannik Sinner, who has been in scintillating form at this tournament.

He’s played what can only be described as near-perfect tennis since touching down in Melbourne, so much so that he’s yet to drop a set, winning each of his five matches by three sets to nil. That’s impressive.

This is of course his toughest test yet, but the Italian, who is now ranked at number four in the world, is no stranger to beating top players. In fact, prior to this tournament, he got the better of Djokovic on a hard surface, winning by two sets to one at the Davis Cup back in November.

He’s since gone from strength to strength, so I’d argue that he warrants a little more respect in the betting.

At odds of 2.90, I’ll be going against the grain and taking the youngster to secure what would be the biggest win of his career.

