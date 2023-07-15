Notts County vs Nottingham Forest TV Live stream

On Saturday afternoon, Nottingham Forest will make a short journey across the River Trent to face their local rivals, Notts County, in a pre-season friendly at Meadow Lane.

Nottingham Forest, known as the Tricky Trees, are gearing up for their second season in the Premier League after the side managed to stay up under the leadership of boss Steve Cooper.

Meanwhile, Notts County, the Magpies, are preparing for life in League Two after earning promotion from the National League.

Ways to watch the match on TV

There are a number of ways to watch. The best way to watch the Nottingham Forest game would be through the official club website.

The game will not be broadcast on Sky Sports Football or BT Sport, although there will be live match updates on the Sky Sports News network.

Notts County began their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 3-0 win against Nuneaton Borough, a team from the seventh tier.

Confidence was a little hindered last weekend when they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City, a Championship side.

Despite Wrexham’s dominant performance in the National League, which we all know about, Notts County had an exceptional 2022-23 campaign.

They accumulated an impressive 107 points, finishing just four points behind Wrexham and 23 points ahead of third-placed Chesterfield.

Under the leadership of Luke Williams, Notts County emerged victorious in the National League playoffs, securing promotion to League Two.

They achieved this by winning in extra time against Boreham Wood and triumphing over Chesterfield in a penalty shootout in the final.

After their strong form last season, Notts County will have confidence in their ability to establish themselves in the English Football League.