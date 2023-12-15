Home - News - Nottingham Forest v Spurs on TV, live streaming, how to watch

Find out how to watch the Friday night Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, with details on the television broadcast schedule and stream options.

The atmosphere at City Ground is expected to be electric when Nottingham Forest faces the high-achieving Tottenham on Friday night.

Nottingham Forest recently boosted their manager Steve Cooper’s confidence by securing a 1-1 draw against Wolves, marking it their only win in the last 12 Premier League matches.

Tottenham, on the other hand, continued their impressive form by decisively defeating Newcastle 4-1 last weekend, extending their winning streak to four games.

Considering Forest’s struggle to win at home since their victory over Sheffield United in August, it seems likely that Tottenham will emerge victorious again.

Additionally, with Tottenham not having a clean sheet since October, the match promises to be engaging for those watching from home, with a good chance of multiple goals being scored.

Where to watch on TV (channel)

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League tonight in the UK, with the kick off time set for 8PM from the City Ground Nottingham.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Premier League in play service live from Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest has odds of around 3/1 to bounce back with a home win after consecutive losses at the City Ground, while the Tottenham away win can be backed at around 8/11. Odds for a draw stand at 5/2.

The likelihood of both teams scoring in Friday’s match is priced at 8/13.

Conversely, the option for both teams not to score, a scenario that occurred in all three encounters between these teams last season, is available at 11/10 across the board.