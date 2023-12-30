Home - News - Nottingham Forest v Man Utd live streaming – TV predictions

Where to watch the Saturday evening kick off between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Manchester United is set to face a revitalized Nottingham Forest in the Saturday evening fixture from the City Ground.

Both sides are riding high from Boxing Day victories and come into this one full of confidence.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United staged a comeback to clinch a 3-2 victory against third-placed Aston Villa, while Nottingham Forest, under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, celebrated a 3-1 win at Newcastle, thanks to a hat-trick from Chris Wood, marking Nuno’s first win since his appointment.

Forest’s away win against Newcastle, fueled by Wood’s hat-trick against his former team, ended a streak of seven Premier League games without a win.



The’ Tricky Trees’ had also faced tough luck in a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth, where Willy Boly received a debatable red card.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom this Saturday. You can also also get live updates on Sky Sports News and match commentary from Talksport. Kick off time for the match is a little later than normal at 5:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Forest’s City Ground.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Anthony Elanga, who used to be on the books as a Manchester United player, shone in the victory at St. James’ Park with two assists, and he will be eager to make an impact against his old club.

Manchester United, meanwhile, seemed set to extend their winless streak to five games, trailing 2-0 at half-time against Villa.

Alejandro Garnacho’s inspirational double and a late goal from Rasmus Hojlund secured a crucial three points for the Red Devils.

While it’s uncertain if these performances indicate a lasting change, Forest has proven tough to beat at City Ground, with their strong home record being a key factor in their previous season’s survival.

Ten Hag’s side has struggled with goal-scoring on the road, netting only eight goals in nine away games this season and failing to score away from home since their 3-0 win over Everton in November.

Since Nuno’s arrival, Forest has seen an uptick in goal-scoring, surpassing their total from the five games before the managerial change in just the last two matches.

Chris Wood, overcoming initial challenges at Forest, has found form, contributing significantly to their recent scoring spree. With Manchester United missing the aerial defense of Harry Maguire, Wood appears to be a promising choice in the goalscoring market.

Nottingham Forest has been defensively vulnerable, contributing to an entertaining season with 56 goals in 19 games, averaging nearly three goals per game.

Manchester United boasts a strong recent record against Forest, winning their last five meetings in all competitions within the past year.

Despite this record, there’s anticipation that Forest’s resurgence under their new manager may continue, potentially reigniting Ten Hag’s challenges on the road.