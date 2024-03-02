Home - News - Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on TV – Live Streaming Guide for UK

Liverpool is aiming to maintain their lead in the Premier League this Saturday with a visit to The City Ground, where they will face a Nottingham Forest team still reeling from their recent FA Cup exit.

Nottingham Forest’s campaign in the FA Cup concluded with a narrow defeat to Manchester United earlier this week.

Despite the loss, their performance was commendable and suggests they might pose a challenge to Liverpool’s defense in the upcoming match.

Where can I watch the game

Today’s match has a kick off time of 3:00 PM at Nottingham Forest, but it won’t be aired in the UK due to the Premier League’s 3pm broadcasting restrictions for viewers within the United Kingdom.

For audiences outside the UK, the game will be broadcasted on Viaplay and beIN Sports channel.

As an alternative for those in the UK, Bet365 provides a live in-play service that will go in play directly from Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United was only the second time in 13 games they failed to score, and the first time they didn’t score at home.

The Tricky Trees have lost six of these 13 games and now face Liverpool, arguably the in-form team in the league.

Liverpool, still in the hunt for a quadruple, recently breezed past Southampton with a 3-0 win in their midweek FA Cup match.

This victory came shortly after their Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley. They managed to keep clean sheets in both these matches, but their defensive record in the Premier League has been less convincing.

The situation at Forest is becoming increasingly challenging, as they are not only embroiled in a relegation fight but also facing an upcoming hearing, creating a sense of uncertainty around the club.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool demonstrated their resilience once again in the FA Cup on Wednesday night. Despite contending with a lengthy injury list, Liverpool continues to deliver results.

The buzz about potentially achieving a Quadruple in Klopp’s final season seems to be growing louder with each match.

Although it won’t be straightforward, Liverpool is expected to prevail, with a predicted scoreline of 1-3.

