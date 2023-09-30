Home - News - Nottingham Forest v Brentford live streaming EPL Sunday

Nottingham Forest welcomes Brentford to their home ground in the Premier League this Sunday, as both teams aim to recover from recent losses.

The Tricky Trees faced a setback against Manchester City in their previous match, while the Bees unexpectedly fell to Everton at home.

What TV Channel is the game on?

For the eagerly awaited match-up between Nottingham Forest and Brentford, tune into Sky Sports. The match will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, promising fans a captivating experience.

Alternatively, you can also us Bet365 and their live TV service:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

If you’re a football enthusiast, there are various options available for you to catch the Nottingham Forest vs Brentford match live.

Many platforms offer free streaming, such as the Nottingham Forest live stream free service. You can also find the Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live stream online.

For global broadcast feeds on the match, consider checking out Al Jazeera’s Nottingham Forest live stream.

Is the match on Sky?

For enthusiasts wanting superior visual quality, Sky Sports Ultra HDR is available. Through the Sky Go App, subscribers can enjoy a seamless live stream, ensuring they remain in touch with the game even when on the move.

For a recap of the game, including highlights and expert insights, don’t miss out on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Nottingham Forest Listings

If you’re wondering which TV channel will feature Nottingham Forest’s game today, it’s advisable to check your local listings.

Additionally, matches like Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest and Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United are also available for free streaming.

Brentford Predictions

Lastly, for those who love speculating on match outcomes, various pundits and platforms are providing the Brentford vs Nottingham Forest prediction.