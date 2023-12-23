Home - News - Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth : Where to watch live stream from City Ground

How to watch the Premier League kick off between Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Nottingham Forest are set to play host to 14th-placed Bournemouth at the City Ground on Saturday for a Premier League encounter in what will be newly-appointed Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge.

The former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss was appointed as the new Forest manager earlier in the week and is expected to be in the City Ground’s dugout for Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth.

Indeed, his swift arrival follows the sacking of beloved Steve Cooper, following a treacherous run of just one win in 13 Premier League games.

Nottingham Forest new manager to win over fans?

That torrid stretch has left the Tricky Trees’ just one position above the Premier League relegation zone, although they do have a five-point gap on 18th-place Luton Town, who are currently holding the final relegation spot.

Nuno’s first job will be to get the club back to winning ways and climbing the league table, with games coming thick and fast in the busy festive period. First up is a rejuvenated Bournemouth, who come into the festive period as one of the most in-form teams in the division.

Bournemouth on the rise

The Cherries’ had a very slow start to the season under Andoni Iraola, as it took them ten league games to record their first win of the season.

However, they have seen a drastic upturn in form of late, having picked up 13 points across their last five Premier League outings, notably recording their first-ever win away at Old Trafford, as well as smashing Newcastle and taking points off high-flying Aston Villa at home.