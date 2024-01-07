Home - News - Nottingham Forest v Blackpool live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Nottingham Forest and Blackpool FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and FA Cup streaming news.

Nottingham Forest is aiming to extend their recent streak of strong performances into the FA Cup as they prepare to host Blackpool at the City Ground for a third-round encounter this afternoon.

Given Blackpool’s struggles in recent away games, Forest is likely to feel optimistic about their chances of success in Sunday’s match.

Coming off a 2-1 win against Manchester United in their last Premier League game, Nottingham Forest showed remarkable resilience, particularly in the second half after a lacklustre first.

Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White were the goal scorers in a victory that put the ‘Tricky Trees’ in good shape coming into this one.

Forest have improved since Steve Cooper left the club and are looking confident under the guidance of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, previously at Wolves and Tottenham.

His leadership has revitalized the squad, leading to consecutive wins for the first time in this season.

This represents a notable reversal of form for Nottingham Forest, who had previously endured a challenging period of seven games without a win, including six losses which ultimately led to Cooper’s departure.

The home side’s recent triumphs over Newcastle United and Manchester United have boosted their confidence, and they aim to leverage this positive momentum going into the FA Cup clash with Blackpool.

The fourth round beckons for Forest and they should have no problems reaching the next round.

