Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa live streaming, tv channel, how to watch

Since their 5-1 defeat at Newcastle in the Premier League season opener, Aston Villa has been on an upward trajectory, securing 16 points from the following six games.

The Villa will be aiming to extend this streak of victories when they face Nottingham Forest this Sunday.

Villa, soaring with confidence, will be eyeing a spot in the Premier League’s elite top four, while their opponents, Forest, are seeking a much-needed win to distance themselves from the relegation zone, as they currently linger just two spots above it.

Live streaming information

The Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa match is scheduled to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, with a kick off time of 2PM.

Unai Emery is threatening to have the best campaign of his managerial career in the West Midlands.

As mentioned, Aston Villa are only four points off the summit and two points behind second place and have enjoyed a strong start to their Conference League campaign.

Nottingham Forest remain five points above the relegation zone despite failing to win any of their last six league fixtures so Steve Cooper’s sided really need to pick up points in front of their home fans.

Forest have drawn four of their last six, and are unbeaten in all four of their home matches so this should be a decent game.