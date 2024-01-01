Home - News - Norwich v Southampton live streaming- where to watch

Where to watch the Championship game between Norwich City and Southampton FC, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Southampton will make the lengthy trip to Norfolk to take on a struggling Norwich City side on New Year’s Day, looking for the win that could see them move into the automatic Championship promotion spots.

The Saints’ continued their impressive run of recent form, and extended their unbeaten run to 17 games as they edged out a gritty Plymouth Argyle side 2-1 at St Mary’s thanks to strikes from Carlos Alcaraz and Che Adams.

Russell Martin’s side had an erratic start to the campaign, but they have since found their groove and are storming towards automatic qualification spots right now.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match will not be broadcast live on a Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Live updates will be available through the official websites of both teams. The kick off time is at 3:00 PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Norwich’s Carrow Road Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

With Ipswich Town slipping up once more in the last round, the gap between the third-placed Saints’ and the Tractor Boys in second place is down to just three points, which they will aim to close on New Year’s Day.

Norwich City, meanwhile, will enter the game off the back of 1-0 at Millwall last time out, with Tom Bradshaw’s 18th-minute goal enough to condemn the Canaries’ to their second consecutive defeat.

David Wagner alleviated some of the heat on his managerial position after recovering somewhat in November and in early December, where they recorded three wins in four games.

Their form is now starting to drop off again, with back-to-back losses on the road against West Brom and Millwall leaving them in 13th place ahead of hosting the in-form Saints.