Norwich v Rotherham – where to watch streaming on tv

Where to watch this game between Norwich City and Rotherham Utd, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming information.

City play host to rock-bottom Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon, looking for the win that will keep them very much in the Championship playoff race.

The Canaries saw their play-off aspirations temporarily stunted on Wednesday night, as a 10-man Norwich fell to a 3-1 defeat to mid-table Middlesbrough.

Ashley Barnes’ unconventional finish put Norwich in front before the referee showed a contentious red card to Borja Sainz after he was ruled to have lashed out at Boro skipper Jonny Howson, and Boro made that extra man count with an impressive comeback at the Riverside Stadium.

Where can I watch live?

This 3:00PM EFL Championship match is not broadcast live in the UK. The match is set to start at 15:00 PM from Carrow Road in Norwich.

You can also use Bet365’s live in-play EFL live service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

Despite the disappointing result, David Wagner’s side currently sit seventh in the Championship after 36 games with 55 points, just two behind sixth-placed Hull City, holding the final play-off spot.

Rotherham, who are all-but resigned to relegation as they sit 19 points from safety with just 10 games left to play in the season, suffered their eighth straight loss last time out at CBS Arena against playoff hopefuls Coventry City, who fired five goals unanswered past the Millers to get their top-six push back on track.

The Millers were abysmal by all accounts and found themselves 4-0 behind before the break thanks to Ellis Simms’ hat-trick and a Joel Latibeaudiere header, with Fabio Tavares adding a late fifth goal to add to Leam Richardson’s misery.

